Jaime Camil reveals the reason that led him to move away from Luis Miguel

Jaime Camil broke the silence about his alleged rivalry with Luis Miguel in the program At the wheel from The Golden Scorpion.

The video It was recorded on a boat instead of the classic truck, a moment that has gained 264 thousand reproductions since its launch on December 7 of this year.

Jaime Camil revealed that he did not care for Luis Miguel, The Series and the history of the Mexican singer.

Not so much because I said ‘ah, so you did help others but not me’. No it’s not true…

The 48-year-old actor denied that the friendship ended because of his father’s affection for the interpreter of The unconditional.

No wey, Luis Miguel is a life cycle that is over and now

“Doesn’t Sofía Vergara have anything to do with it? Didn’t you download it? “, Asked the masked character played by Alex Montiel.

“Nothing nothing; Well, it lowers you all, but it is that it is Luis Miguel, but there is no pe …, all good, “said Jaime with a laugh.

Jaime Camil denies theories about the life of Luis Miguel

Regarding the theories circulating on social networks that Luis Miguel is dead, the actor of Jane the virgin ensures that nothing is true.

I haven’t talked to him in years and two, I have no idea. I don’t think he died, the net

Camil also revealed some stories never told before with Luis Miguel, for example, who heard the song Do not blame the night before being launched on the market.

Even though their friendship could not continue, Jaime Camil started a good relationship with other

figures of the show.



Sebastián Rulli is a very good friend of mine, I love him very much, Agustín Arana, my comadre Angélica Vale of course, Javier Poza is my brother, Alex Montiel for example. I mean, yes there are friends, yes you can have friends, the net

The masked man asked one last question that put Jaime Camil.

Who was your friend, is he no longer, and why?

“Luis Miguel”, expressed the actor while he gave a few laughs to all the fans of The Scorpion.

