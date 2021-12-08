Jaime Camil remembers the end of his friendship with Luis Miguel

Millennium Digital

The Golden scorpion, a character played by youtuber Alex Montiel, usually draws anecdotes and controversial data in the interviews he does on the program At the wheel, which was no exception with his most recent guest: Jaime Camil.

The actor and businessman met with the self-described God of the internet to talk about his current projects, although he also recalled the end of his friendship with Luis Miguel, of whom he was very close.

First, the Scorpion I ask: “Did your dad love him more than you?“, to which Jaime Camil replied: “Luis Miguel is a life cycle that is over and now“.

Then, the youtuber questioned if he had to do that Sun walked with Sofía Vergara, to which the actor said: “Nothing … well, it lowers you all, but it is that it is Luis Miguel, but there is no fart, all good”.

Then the character jokingly wanted to know if the singer was dead, and Camil pointed out: “Of course not. First of all I haven’t talked to him in years and I have no idea, I don’t think he died. “

Lastly, Camil revealed that he contributed to the choreography of the song “It will be that you do not love me“:

“We did it between Micky, Alejandro, me and someone else, we were in the Hard Rock Cafe from Acapulco. Micky brought the master From this song, it still hadn’t come out, and there, dancing on the table, the most basic thing in the world, it stayed “.

