Jaime Camil is questioned about the end of his friendship with Luis Miguel; so he responds (VIDEO)

The actor Jaime Camil he was questioned about the end of his friendship with Luis Miguel; This is how he responded during an interview with the ‘Golden Scorpion’

This Tuesday, ‘Escropión Dorado’ published a new clip, as part of its section ‘Scorpion at the wheel’, this time with Jaime Camil; However, instead of filming it in a car, they did it on a boat, it was where the actor spoke about his friendship with Luis Miguel.

During the talk, ‘Escorpión Dorado’ and Jaime Camil, recognized the affection that the public took to the father of the actor, after ‘Luis Miguel, the series’, however, Jaime Camil said: “I not so much because I said,’ Ah then yes you helped others but not me ‘, no, it is not true ”, he said between laughter.

On the possibility that his friendship with Luis Miguel finished because of the affection that his father had for the singer, Jaime Camil declared: “No wey, Luis Miguel is a life cycle that is over and that’s it.”

Jaime Camil remembers dating Thalía (Golden Scorpion / YouTube)

“Doesn’t it have anything to do with Sofia Vergara? Didn’t he lower it for you? ”Insisted ‘Golden Scorpion’.

“Nothing nothing; well, it brings you down to all of them, but it is that it is Luis Miguel, but there is no fart, all good ”, confessed Jaime Camil for his part.

Some time ago, a rumor spread that Luis Miguel he is dead and now a double is posing as him; Regarding this controversy, Jaime Camil stated: “I haven’t talked to him for years and two, I have no idea. I don’t think he died, the net. “

Jaime Camil remembers moments with Luis Miguel

During the interview that the ‘Golden Scorpion’ published this Tuesday for his YouTube channel, Jaime Camil recalled some moments with Luis Miguel.

While the song ‘Don’t blame the night’ by Luis Miguel was playing on his boat; Jaime Camil related an anecdote about the singer, who was his close friend during his youth.

He revealed that Luis Miguel taught him the subject, which was playing in the background, when it was still unpublished; he and his friends danced it for fun and the steps they used are the same as the choreography we know today.

Despite the fact that his friendship with Luis Miguel It was over, Jaime Camil talked about how he has many friends in the entertainment industry: “Sebastián Ruli is a very good friend of mine, I love him very much, Agustín Arana, my comadre Angélica Vale of course, Javier Poza is my brother, Alex Montiel for example”, said.

“In other words, there are friends, you can have friends, the net,” added Jaime Camil.

Jaime Camil (Golden Scorpion / YouTube)

‘Golden Scorpion’ did not hesitate to ask Jaime Camil one more of his uncomfortable questions: “Who was your friend, is he no longer, and why?”

“Luis Miguel”, finally answered Jaime Camil between laughter, after the cynical question of the ‘Golden Scorpion’.