ITunes ranking in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, December 7

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. iTunes He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Peru.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

Peru.

1. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

2. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

3. The Croods: A New Era

After emerging from their cave, the Croods encounter their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

Four. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly … reducing their entire lives to a single day.

5. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted apart from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

6. 10 Cloverfield Street

A young woman is in a car accident. When she wakes up, she finds herself locked in an underground cell, kidnapped by a strange man who claims to have saved her from doomsday. The eccentric captor assures that the exterior is uninhabitable due to a terrible chemical attack, something he does not know whether to believe. This is how his nightmare begins, in a spiral of ignorance. The criminal’s mind is insurmountable and she will have to try to analyze her enemy in order to survive.

7. The mask

Stanley is a naive bank clerk unable to find out when he is being taken advantage of, who is bossed around by his boss, humiliated by his landlady and only his dog seems to be able to put up with. His friend Charlie invites him to go to the Coco Bongo cabaret to try to stimulate him and get him to wake up, but before that happens, the beautiful Tina Carlyle appears, who enters the bank to talk with Stanley and, incidentally, photograph the safe with a mini camera. It is then that Stanley finds a mask that gives him great powers and also takes away all his fears: now he is free to act as he wants.

8. The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

Continuation of the adventures of young Bastian Bux. On this occasion Bastian, overwhelmed by his situation in his real life, turns again to the magic book.

9. The flight

After an emergency landing in the middle of the field thanks to which a hundred passengers save their lives, Commander Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington), who was piloting the plane, is considered a national hero. However, when the investigation is launched to determine the causes of the breakdown, it is found that the captain had excess alcohol in his blood and that he can go to jail if it is proven that he piloted the plane in a drunken state.

10. Kong: Skull Island

In the 1970s, a motley crew of explorers and soldiers are recruited to travel to a mysterious island in the Pacific. Among them are Captain James Conrad, Lieutenant Colonel Packard and a photojournalist. But as they enter this beautiful but treacherous island, explorers will find something absolutely amazing. Without knowing it, they will be invading the domain of the mythical Kong, the giant gorilla king of this island. It will be Marlow, a peculiar inhabitant of the place, who will teach them the secrets of Skull Island, as well as the rest of the monstrous beings that inhabit it.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that iTunes offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What surprises will iTunes have in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.