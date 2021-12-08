ITunes ranking in Mexico: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, December 7

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that iTunes take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Sure you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Mexico:

1. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

2. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

3. The Skin I Live In

Since his wife was burned to death in a car accident, Dr Ledgard (Antonio Banderas), an eminent plastic surgeon, has been interested in creating a new skin with which he could have saved her. Twelve years later he manages to cultivate it in his laboratory, taking advantage of the advances in cell therapy. For this, he will not hesitate to go through a door that has been strictly forbidden until now: transgenesis with human beings. But that will not be the only crime he will commit..

Four. Abominable

Yi is just another teenager in the huge city of Shanghai. One day, he meets a young yeti on the roof of his building. The supposedly “abominable” creature, which has escaped from the laboratory where it was locked up, is being sought throughout the city. Together with his resourceful friends Jin and Peng, Yi decides to help him escape, they name him “Everest” and the four of them embark on an epic adventure to reunite the mythical creature with his family on the highest peak in the world.

5. Chilangolandia

Chilangolandia – either you love it or you hate it .. but no one is indifferent. It is a place where many things happen and many stories are told, such as that of Ramiro, the taxi driver. He is convinced that his life will change when his nephew “El Chulo” becomes the next soccer star by testing himself in basic strength. On the other side of the city, Carmen and Miguel – a woman desperately seeking to improve her economic situation in the company of her bossy husband – will mistakenly receive a suitcase with 10 million pesos. The owner of the suitcase will seek to recover their money while Carmen and her husband must pay their debts and spend the money before they are caught.

6. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. The secrets that come to light about his family and Hardin’s put their relationship and their future together in jeopardy. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Although she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hatred … and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep your relationship afloat, but is it really still worth it?

7. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

8. Enemy Cosmetics

Jeremiasz Angust is a successful architect who, on his way to the Tokyo airport, misses his flight because of a mysterious young woman, Texel Textor, who suddenly accosts him. The two characters will initiate a conversation that will grow rarefied until it becomes something sinister and criminal.

9. Ted

The story centers on the adventures of a man who sees his childhood teddy bear come to life due to a wish he made when he was little, turning the teddy into a foul-mouthed lazy that will completely alter his life and endanger his loving relationship with his partner, due to his totally wild behavior and his behavior outside all social norms.

10. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on iTunes!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that iTunes is an expert at streaming the biggest hits at the box office, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.