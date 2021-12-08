It’s an honor to work with a genius like Steven Spielberg

Gustavo Dudamel published a photo on his Instagram where he appears working with Steven Spielberg, the director of the new version of West side story. The barquisimetano commented in the publication that for him it was an immense honor to have been able to participate on film directing music and lyrics by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

The film, which will be released 10th of December, is a musical originally created in 1957 for Broadway by Bernstein, with lyrics by Sondheim.

In this film adaptation of West Side Story, Dudamel secharged with directing the soundtrack, a job that allowed him to work with Spielberg, as seen in his post.

With the great Steven Spielberg! I cannot describe the immense honor of working in West side story with one of the great cinematographic geniuses of our time, directing the music and lyrics – so magical and symbolic – by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. To do this, they will have to see it! ”He wrote.

It is a modern adaptation of the Romeo and Juliet story. The two protagonists, Maria and Tony, they are linked to rival youth gangs, the Sharks (Puerto Ricans) and the Jets (white), in a violent, slum New York.

A current story

The 1961 film, filmed by Robert Wise, dazzled the critics and the public (won 10 Oscars) and exalted its protagonists. In particular, a young Natalie Wood and the Puerto Rican Rita Moreno, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, the first Latina to do so.

For his version, Spielberg has spared no effort or political charge. Many dialogues between the Sharks will be in Spanish, without subtitles, out of respect for the Spanish-speaking community.

West side story shook American public opinion in the 1960s by exposing racial tensions in the country. The libretto has not lost its relevance, he explained. screenwriter Tony Kushner at a press conference.

“The film is more political than the first,” acknowledged Rita Moreno. Puerto Rican roles are played entirely by Latino actors.

Critics have not skimped on praise for Spielberg’s first musical.

With information from AFP.

