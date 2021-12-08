It is important to measure glucose during the Christmas season and exercise – El Occidental

Before the arrival of the Christmas holidays, it is important to take care of glucose and weight levels, in addition to maintaining biosecurity measures to prevent the risk of Covid-19 infections.

For these days of meetings and family gatherings, the glucometer will be the best ally, to measure glucose more frequently and make insulin adjustments to maintain normal levels, and recommended by the treating physician.

The medical director for Novoa Nordisk Mexico, Mike Alonso Vivas, pointed out, in addition to taking care of your diet, moderate alcohol consumption since you run the risk of increasing glucose levels, and exercise to control diabetes mellitus and weight.

He said that this season “you should measure your glucose more frequently and make the insulin adjustments that your doctor recommends. To enjoy with tranquility. “

Alonso Vivas, commented that alcoholic beverages generate many calories for this reason, advises women to consume in moderation, have a glass of drink and men two glasses at most.

“As much as possible, avoid consuming beverages such as wines or sweet spirits, juices, or drink mixes such as margaritas, as they are high in calories. If possible, it is better that you prepare the drink yourself to be sure what it takes. I do not advise you to consume light products ”.

In case of drinking alcohol, he pointed out that it is advisable to eat something with carbohydrates in advance, to prevent the risk of hypoglycemia or low blood sugar levels, and monitor glucose frequently.

“Bear in mind that if you want to dance, as is usual at parties, the risk of hypoglycemia may increase. There is a risk of late hypoglycemia, which can appear up to 36 hours after drinking and be moderate or severe in people who have eaten little or nothing. Furthermore, alcohol intake hinders the perception of hypoglycemia, given the dizziness that it can cause, which is more risky ”, warned Alonso Vivas.

To control diabetes and weight, it is physical activity, doing an exercise routine regularly and not stopping it, if the calorie consumption was more than normal, the blood sugar level can be regulated with activities such as swimming , hiking, soccer, and other strength and aerobic exercise activities, such as weight lifting.

