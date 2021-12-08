Isn’t that Tom Cruise? Tiktoker confuses thousands of users with the actor’s filter

For many it is no doubt that actor Tom Cruise is a movie legend. At 59 years old, he is a leading figure in Hollywood, this after having starred in great films such as Top Gun and Mission Impossible.

And precisely, in recent days a video on TikTok went viral, in which hundreds of fans they mistook it for a Japanese user. But the truth is that anyone would be confused.

Unknown TikTok user who “impersonates” Tom Cruise

Several months ago, TikTok user @deeptomcruise became popular by parodying the actor’s face. And the truth is that all the videos he makes are made with a filter that replicates the face of the American actor in a surprising way. Yes indeed, speaking in another language.

This at the level of their number of followers on the platform reached more than 3 million, counts that it increases as the days go by. Meanwhile, the real Tom Cruise does have a verified TikTok account with more than 14 thousand followers, but without any video.

While the true identity of this TikTok user is still unknown, it has been done known in many countries. In an interview with The Verge, he mentioned that he would like to show “people the technical possibilities of these things”, adding that “I don’t intend to use it in any way that it might upset anyone, I just want to show you what’s possible in a few years.”

And the filter that the user uses would be a tool called «deepfake», which many users use in social networks to replicate the faces of other people.

However, platforms like Facebook or even TikTok prohibit uploading this type of content due to their usage policies. This as it causes people to impersonate the identity of another person.

Next, we leave you one of his most popular videos: