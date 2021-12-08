Is the medical vocation the excuse for work overload?

The vocation for medicine is something that many doctors show with pride, however it is not a reason to ‘swallow’ with any type of situation that violates their rights. This is how the anesthesiologist Elena Casado expresses from her Twitter profile.

“When you ask why despite working conditions people still want to be a sanitary: it’s called vocation“, reflects the physician.” When I chose a career in selectivity I only put Medicine as an option. If it did not enter I didn’t see myself doing anything else“.

However, in his publication he clarifies that this interest and taste for the profession is not an excuse for work overload in which the professionals or the assaults by patients. “our vocation does not give you the right to mistreat us “.

These words have generated debate in the social network, since some users have considered that “everyone wants to be a sanitary nowadays because of the high probability of winning a good salary just after finishing the degree and the high probability of being hired. “A few words that the Spanish MIR Association has contradicted, mentioning the report of the Study Center of the Medical Union of Granada in which they indicate the salaries of residents in the different autonomous communities .

The medical reality of job instability

However, other colleagues in the profession agree with the words of Elena Casado. “My case is the same. I just wanted medicine.

Then already, between politicians, leaders and others … they are in charge of turning your guts and making everything much more unpleasant “, contributes an emergency doctor.

“I believe that the vast majority of us do it out of vocation. Then the hosts arrive against the wall of reality, the job instability, month-long contracts, finger placement when you finish your residency … and burning with the system, “says an endocrinologist.