Is the health sector hierarchical and amnesiac?

Be resident doctor or medical student in practice it becomes more bearable and pleasant if you have the support of physicians and service colleagues. Even so, it is common for situations of disparagement by superiors and some even consider it to be a “hierarchical and amnestic” system.

This is what has happened to a future graduate, who when attending the internship in the operating room has been rejected by professionals who came across the words of “Take away that annoying.”

“Today the resident told me that when I get to an operating room I have to make myself noticed so that they pay attention to me “, begins by detailing this student, so when she has arrived at the room she has presented herself, however, while the professionals they have not greeted him, the intrumentrista has blurted out that it bothered him. “I have found it so funny that -the resident- told me that when they sweated off my face so blatantly when I presented myself,” says this future physician.

I have found it so funny that he said that to me when they sweated off my face so blatantly when I introduced myself, not if the fault will be mine – Lunatic (@_Lunarc_) November 9, 2021

Faced with this situation, many doctors have expressed their opinion. “How little i miss the race. For those things and those people are made infumable“, admits a traumatologist.” I once got lost when I saw that it was just a decorative plant. Now, if they let me get my hands on it? They did not get rid of me or with turpentine, “says another doctor.

The “it has always been done like this” is a problem in Medicine

They are not the only ones. “The healthcare world, especially the hospitable, is deeply hierarchical and amnesiac “, considers a Family Medicine resident.

At the time when unfair privileges are acquired by climbing the hierarchy. The “it has always been done this way” is a real problem in our system. – Rubén Blanco (@RBlancoMFyC) November 10, 2021

Before the comment of another user about when the toilets lose the empathy or if they never had it, this physician details that this value is lost “at the moment in which unfair privileges are acquired by climbing the hierarchy. “It has always been done like this” is a real problem in our system”.