INE promotes constitutional controversy against the Expenditure Budget of the Federation for fiscal year 2022

Number: 564

The Court is asked to order the Chamber of Deputies to grant sufficient budgetary resources to carry out an eventual exercise of Revocation of Mandate

The INE with total disposition and experience to organize it, as long as it has sufficient budget

The National Electoral Institute (INE) on Tuesday promoted a constitutional controversy claim before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) against the Decree on the Federation’s Expenditure Budget for fiscal year 2022 (PEF 2022), published on November 29 last in the Official Gazette of the Federation. In said decree, the Chamber of Deputies resolved, among other aspects, to apply a cut of 4.913 million pesos to the budget originally requested by the INE.

The cut determined by the Legislature, which lacked any motivation or justification in the budget decree, prevents the full exercise of the constitutional powers to which the electoral authority is obliged, in particular, the realization of an eventual process of Mandate Revocation that , in case of being requested by the citizenship, requires 3,830 million pesos to be carried out, which were requested in the budget from the Chamber of Deputies.

Thus, with the cut, the Chamber of Deputies left the INE without funds to fully comply with that obligation expressly indicated in the Magna Carta.

The Institute, in the preparation of its budget for 2022, included an amount as a precautionary budget, both for the realization of an eventual Revocation of the Mandate and a new Popular Consultation, taking into account what the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation decided regarding of another constitutional controversy that the INE promoted regarding the convocation of the Popular Consultation that took place in 2021, in the sense that the electoral authority had the “obligation to provide” sufficient resources for this type of citizen participation exercises contemplated in the Article 35 of the Constitution.

Since the aforementioned resources had not been granted by the Legislature and since a cut that far exceeded the budget request made, the INE considered it appropriate to submit for the consideration of the SCJN to order the Chamber of Deputies to provide the Institute with the necessary resources to organize, eventually, the Revocation of Mandate, complying with all the principles and rules to which it is bound. By not having said budget, the Institute is not in a position to fulfill its functions as mandated by the Constitution and the law, in addition to violating its institutional guarantees granted by the Constitution and, with it, the exercise of rights political-electoral human citizenship.

The INE reiterates that it has all the disposition and has all the necessary experience to carry out, properly, this exercise of citizen participation. Likewise, it expresses its confidence in the justice institutions of this country and underlines that, in order to fully comply with its constitutional obligations, the INE must have sufficient budget to guarantee the constitutional principles of legality and certainty.



