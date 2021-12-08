INE files constitutional controversy before the SCJN for budget cut for 2022

The National Electoral Institute (INE) filed today a constitutional controversy before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) against the decree on the Federation’s Expenditure Budget for fiscal year 2022, which includes a cut of 4.913 million pesos to the budget originally requested by the electoral body.

The document states that the national electoral authority requested the Chamber of Deputies grant sufficient budgetary resources to carry out an eventual exercise of revocation of the presidential mandate, without this having been considered.

“The cut determined by the Legislature, which lacked any motivation or justification in the budget decree, prevents the full exercise of the constitutional powers to which the electoral authority is obliged, in particular, the realization of an eventual Mandate Revocation process. that, in case of being requested by the citizenship, it requires 3,830 million pesos to be carried out, which were requested in the budget from the Chamber of Deputies ”, argued the INE.

He mentioned that in preparing his budget for 2022, the INE included an amount as a precautionary budget, both for the realization of an eventual revocation of the mandate, as well as a new popular consultation, taking into account what the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation decided regarding another constitutional controversy that the same INE promoted on the call to the popular consultation that took place this 2021.

“As the aforementioned resources have not been granted by the Legislature and since a cut has been applied that far exceeds the budget request made, the INE considered it appropriate to submit for the consideration of the SCJN to order the Chamber of Deputies to provide the Institute with the resources necessary to organize, eventually, the revocation of the mandate, complying with all the principles and rules to which it is bound. By not having said budget, the Institute is not in a position to fulfill its functions as mandated by the Constitution and the law, in addition to violating its institutional guarantees granted by the Constitution and, with it, the exercise of rights political-electoral human citizenship ”, he mentioned.

Finally, the INE He reiterated that he has all the disposition and has all the necessary experience to carry out the exercise of revocation of the mandate, and expressed his confidence in the justice institutions of this country. He also stressed that, in order to fully comply with its constitutional obligations, the INE It must have a sufficient budget that guarantees the constitutional principles of legality and certainty.

kg