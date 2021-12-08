Incode receives 220 million dollars and becomes a new unicorn

Incode, the identity verification and authentication platform based on Artificial intelligence (AI), who founded the Mexican Ricardo Amper, raised $ 220 million in its Series B financing round, one of the largest in Latin American history, reaching a valuation of $ 1.25 billion, making it a unicorn.

In fact, it is the first mexican unicorn in the identity verification and authentication industry.

The new round of financing takes place less than seven months after it received $ 25 million in its Series A investment round, in March 2021.

This level of fundraising demonstrates investor confidence in Incode, which with its fully automated technology is reinventing the user and customer experience of the future, consolidating itself in the global market for digital identity solutions, the company said in a release.

This latest round of funding was led by investors General Atlantic and SoftBank Latin America Fund, with additional funds of JPMorgan Technology Ventures, Capital One Ventures and Coinbase Ventures.

The fundraising is completed by SVCI (Silicon Valley CISO Investments) and the founders of dLocal, and with the participation of existing investors DN Capital, 3L Capital, Framework Ventures, Dila Capital, among others.

Our vision for ‘One Identity Everywhere’ is to transform the way humans experience their identity journey with business, ”said Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies.

“We have created an exceptional and friendly experience with people, which allows the end customer to live a unique experience when they join a new bank, check into a hotel or are admitted to a hospital,” added the manager.

Omnichannel

Incode offers an omnichannel platform as a solution that allows companies to have a single point of identity, from onboarding customers in an easy, friendly and secure way, to, once onboard, a frictionless authentication.

The artificial intelligence company develops its technology in-house, rather than using secondary vendors like many of its competitors.

In this way, he indicated, it achieves a direct relationship with its buyers, which allows it to continuously improve its platform, based on customer requirements.

“Incode is a strategic partner that helps us manage our identity needs at scale. It offers the combination of world-class technology, security and unmatched expertise for our customers, ”he said. Miguel Lavalle, Director of Account Opening of Citibanamex.

“The biggest impact that Incode, and the identity industry in general, can have is building trust between people, businesses and institutions,” Amper said.

