In networks they question the “family photos” of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The life of the Kardashians – Jenner is always involved in controversy, but this time the protagonist of the news is not Kim Kardashian, but the youngest of the sisters, Kylie Jenner, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott .

And it is for the same reason, that the businesswoman and the rapper became the protagonists of the controversial cover of W Magazine, which was withdrawn from stores out of respect for the relatives of the 10 people who died during the tragic concert. by Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival.

However, despite the magazine’s attempts to erase any trace of the images, they also went viral through social networks, thanks to different internet users who received the controversial issue by mail.

On the cover, Kylie Jenner shows off her late pregnancy in a tight yellow dress with long feathers hanging from her sleeves, while next to her Travis Scott is seen very close to her belly, wearing a cream-colored short-sleeved shirt.

And at the other end of the photograph stands out the eldest daughter of both, the little Stormi three-year-old, who wears a yellow dress just like her mother’s.

THE IMAGES OF THE DISPUTE

Of course, the previous one is not the only image that was leaked, in others the couple is seen recreating a more intimate scene where they appear lying in the middle of the sheets, and it was these that stole the attention of all the users of the web, due to the forced attitude they reflected.

“Travis and Kylie appeared very comfortable under the covers, but although they will soon have two children in common, the truth is that they are not a romantic couple, and they have not been for two years”, can be read in one of the post.

“Travis, can you come so we can pretend to be a family?” Ironically one of the Instagram users. “He is not happy in any, Kylie seems unhappy”; “They just want to have children with a dad. They don’t care about marriage or any kind of stable relationship “, were just some of the comments from social networks.