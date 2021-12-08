Imani Pullum joins the cast of the film Emancipation of Will Smith

The latest information related to the movie Emancipation, which is currently shooting in New Orleans, informs us of a new signing. We are talking about Imani Pullum, who has joined Will Smith and Ben Foster, according to the guys from Deadline.

Pullum will play Betsy, the eldest daughter of Peter (Will Smith) and it will be his most important role so far in his short career. Although the film is currently in the filming phase, at the moment there is no estimated date for the presentation of this new Apple TV + exclusive film.

In the direction of this new film, is Antoine Fuqua, film director like The seven magnificents (2016) with Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vicent D’Onofrio, The Equalizer: The Protector with Denzel Washington, Training day with Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke and Tom Berenger.

Emancipation tells the story of Peter, a role played by Will Smith, a man who escapes from slavery relying on his wit, faith and deep love for his family to avoid the hunters of the relentless swamps of Louisiana in their search for freedom .

The movie is inspired by the 1863 photos of Whipped Peter, taken during a Union Army medical examination, which first appeared in the newspaper Harper’s Weekly.

An image, known as The Scourged Back, showing Peter’s bare back mutilated by the whip of his punishers, contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

Along with Will Smith, Imani Pullum and Ben Foster, in the cast we also find to Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Charmaine Bingwa and Jared Bankens