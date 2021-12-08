I was about to go bankrupt and lose everything, I bet the company in Las Vegas and it floated: the unusual origin of FedEx

It had started operating a little less than a year ago. The numbers were going well, the business seemed to be growing, yet costs were going up the elevator. The red became more and more intense and the company’s cash began to shrink. The telephone calls to investors did not pay off and some let go of his hand. In the head of Frederick Smith the idea that his venture would go under began to take shape. But a whirlwind trip to Vegas changed his luck. Today his company is one of the largest in the world and delivers more than 6 million packages per day. We are talking about FedEx.

Smith was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1944. His family had a good time since his father had amassed a small fortune by founding a long-distance transportation firm, Dixie Greyhound Bus Lines, and the Toddle House restaurant chain. However, he died when Fred was only four years old.

The idea of ​​Federal Express began to haunt his head in the 1970s during his time as an economics student at Yale University. There I wrote a paper on how shipping and logistics companies could improve their delivery system with a new strategy. While he was enthusiastic about his proposal, his professor did not share his excitement and called his work “fair.”

Upon graduation, Smith joined the Navy and spent two years touring Vietnam. On his return he joined his stepfather who had bought a small company that was dedicated to modifying aircraft. This experience led him to consider more strongly the idea he had had in college. He started touring banks and meeting investors and so on. together u $ s 80 million, to which he added the $ 4 million he had inherited from his father, and founded Federal Express in 1971.

Smith had advanced on his original premise. I thought of a plan to create a Integrated shipping system by land and air in which the packages will go to a hub central where they will be ordered and then shipped to their destinations through specific routes. This would allow for faster overnight deliveries. It started with a fleet of 14 jets and service in 25 cities in April 1973. Although business was on the rise, fuel prices grew even faster. This led to his firm losing about $ 1 million per month in 1974.

Long live las vegas

The figures were not accompanying, Federal Express was close to bankruptcy. Fred Smith went out in search of investors to support him, but the answers were negative. He only had $ 5,000 left to support the company . He then flew to Chicago to meet with the General Dynamics holding company in the hope that they would anchor his project. However, he did not get a green light either. A defeated Smith was preparing to return to Memphis, however, On impulse, he decided to make a little detour to Las Vegas.

A few days later he appeared at the FedEx offices with $ 27,000 he had won playing Blackjack. This will allow him to at least keep the company going for another week. “They were not decisive, but it was an omen that things were going to get better,” said Smith, in dialogue with Entrepreneur. In a short time I got $ 11 million in investment and by 1976 the firm was already profitable.

Nufrago (2000)

Smith today serves as chairman and CEO of FedEx Corp, the parent company that he created in 1998 and encompasses the multiple businesses of his initial project. Among them are Express, which serves 220 countries around the world; Services, the IT and marketing leg of the holding; and Ground, for B2B and B2C shipments. In its last fiscal year, the company billed US $ 83.9 billion.

FedEx’s great success was part of the visibility it was given by a commercial campaign it launched after its numbers improved. In turn, he also received the positive impact in 2000 with the feature film Nufrago, in which Tom Hanks personifies a company employee who is stranded on a desert island and still insists on wanting to deliver the package he had designated.