“I spend zero energy. It does not help the industry to grow”

Even today there are absurd controversies surrounding the industry and one of the most widespread is the console warfare. Users defending that one company is better than another, that one platform is ridiculous compared to the others, or making fun of exclusives.

In this sense it has been questioned Phil Spencer, responsible for Xbox, through Edge and with statements collected by VGC. On whether Xbox is embroiled in a console war Old-fashioned, Spencer is blunt:

“I don’t waste energy on ‘how can I make other gaming platforms smaller so Xbox gets bigger.’

“And that’s why we focus on things like cross-play and cross-save. I think about these scenarios of why you and I might not be able to play a game together, and it shouldn’t be because the console you bought is different from the one I bought. “

On the other hand, Spencer reiterates his message that barriers should not exist in video games. “That does not help the industry to grow, when we put artificial barriers in that kind of thing, “he clarifies. Recall that recently the director of Moon Studios has criticized Xbox’s position on this issue and therefore his next title will be multiplatform.

Sony is working on its own namesake Xbox Game Pass, a service that would bring together both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. Meanwhile, at The Game Awards 2021 we will see several titles that will arrive on the service on day 1 on PC.