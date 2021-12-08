“I laughed a lot”: Dwayne Johnson responded to Vin Diesel’s ‘tactic’ to improve his performance in Fast and Furious

If they believed that the dispute between Dwayne johnson and Vin Diesel had been in the past and that the next films of Fast and Furious would include a meeting between Toretto and Hobbs, prepare to temper your expectations courtesy of a new chapter in the conflict within this film family.

As you may recall, a couple of weeks ago and with a view to the premiere of Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel spoke again about his dispute with Dwayne Johnson, but instead of settling the issue, the Toretto interpreter relived the tensions by ensuring that His conflict with La Roca started because he simply wanted to improve his performance.

“He was a difficult character to embody, the character of Hobbs. My focus at that time was a lot of tough love to help bring that performance where it needed to be. ” Diesel said at the time.

Obviously Diesel’s statements did not go unnoticed and although some time ago it was speculated that Johnson could return as Hobbs for the last films of the main saga of Fast and Furious, it seems that this option is no longer on the table.

After all, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, La Roca was consulted regarding Diesel’s sayings and assured that he only takes them with humor, although I point out that he would not participate in more films of the main saga.

“I laughed and laughed a lot. I think everyone laughed at that. And I leave it like that ”, Johnson said. “(…) I have wished them the best. I wish you all the best in Fast and Furious 9. And I wish you the best of luck in Fast and Furious 10 and Fast and Furious 11 and the rest of the Fast and Furious movies they make without me. “

Johnson made these statements in the framework of an interview to promote Jungle curise, his new movie for Disney, so his co-star of that film, Emily Blunt, could not help but comment and joked by saying to Johnson: “Thanks god. (Diesel) helped you overcome that ”, to which the actor responded “Felliniesque” in reference to a part of the original comment of the interpreter of Toretto.

So it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect the next episode of this feud to involve Emily Blunt. But who knows, maybe the dogma of the movies of Fast and Furious can get to the actors and eventually they manage to overcome their differences for a crazy and impossible final scene of the saga.