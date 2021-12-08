How to watch Chivas players LIVE?

The Mexican selection will play his last game of the year against representative of Chile in Austin, Texas next Wednesday, December 8, 2021, where coach Gerardo Martino will use three elements of the Chivas from Guadalajara, where the call of the brand new reinforcement stands out Sebastian Cordova, despite the fact that its transfer has not yet been made official.

+ SEE LIVE MEXICO VS. CHILE BY AZTECA SPORTS +

For the Tricolor will be the duel with which they will close the year in search of observing some variants for what will be the second part of the Concacaf Final Octagonal with a view to the Qatar World Cup 2022, therefore the “Tata” Martino called two elements with more Future projection: defender Luis Olivas and midfielder Fernando Beltrán.

For its part, Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova will also be present at the friendly engagement match, but it could be considered that only Cordova It is a red-and-white element, since the “Brujo” has both feet outside of Guadalajara, although the exchange with America has not yet been made official.

Mexico vs. Chile: When and at what time do you play for the friendly match?

The Mexican National Team will face the Andeans this Wednesday, December 8, starting at 9:05 pm Central Mexico time at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The details of the participation of the ‘Chivahermanos’ will be carried live from Rebaño Pasión.

Time by country:

Mexico: 21.00 hours

Chili: 00.00 hours (9/12)

Argentina: 00.00 hours (9/12)

Colombia: 22.00 hours

Ecuador: 22.00 hours

USA: 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Chile: Where and how to watch LIVE?

The game can be followed LIVE and LIVE through the signal of TV Azteca, Channel 5 and TUDN. The Minute by Minute will also be available on the Bolavip page.