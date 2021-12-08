Hours and where to see Harry Potter and the chamber of secrets

Based on the second book by the British writer JK Rowling, ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ It is the second episode of the saga. The novel was written in 1998 and Chris columbus, American director, was the one who brought her to the big screen in 2002. Fans describe it, along with the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone adaptation, as the movie most faithful to the book.

Harry, from the first chapter, hasn’t changed much – he still hates living with his uncles and is looking forward to his second year at Hogwarts. However, the protagonist will have to assume more responsibilities than in the previous episode.

The first installment focuses on Hogwarts and the wizarding community. But contrary to the first book, in this second chapter, the different doubts about Harry Potter come to light and he wonders if he should have been chosen Slytherin instead of Gryffindor.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Summer is coming and Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) can’t wait to enter his second year at the hogwarts magic school. But, due to Dobby’s unexpected visit, her future takes an unexpected turn. According to the house elf, the main character of the story should not return to wizarding school, as, according to him, he is in grave danger.

Harry, without thinking twice, heads to Hogwarts in a flying car accompanied by his best friend Ron (Rupert Grint) and together they will try to defend the school from the evil ones who want to destroy it. Hermione (Emma Watson) He joins his friends and together they will have to face different enchanted characters such as snakes, giant spiders or ghosts.

