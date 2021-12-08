Hollywood star Will Smith trained with Conor McGregor’s trainer, John Kavanagh, who was “super impressed” with the actor’s MMA skills.

John Kavanagh is the head coach of Straight Blast Gym in Ireland and Conor McGregor has guided the career of possibly the most important fighter in MMA history.

McGregor isn’t the only fighter to be cornerback Kavanagh, but he’s certainly the most famous and as a result, Kavanagh has grown his own reputation as well.

John Kavanagh has brought Conor McGregor to the top

So much so that during a training camp with McGregor in Dubai, Hollywood superstar Will Smith decided he wanted to learn a thing or two.

“That was a strange situation that came up,” Kavanagh explained to the BBC. “I was in Dubai training with Conor and his people were with my people, as they say. Would I be interested in doing a session with Will Smith? I absolutely would. I’m a huge fan, I couldn’t believe it.

“I have to go to an incredible sports complex. I have a warrior program and I put it in a typical session. I was very impressed with him.

Combat sports training is not totally alien to Smith. The actor trained to play the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali and has generally remained in good shape over the years in various action roles.

Will Smith got the full MMA experience the best John Kavanagh could give him

“Probably my favorite part was that we imitated an MMA fight. It is made in a punching bag. You’ll see it in his documentary, which if he includes me, I probably get 10 seconds.

“One of my favorite moments was that between rounds, he goes and sits, like a fighter would and I sit next to him just like I would when I corner a fighter and give him advice in his ear.

“I really try to put them in the mentality of a fighter. As he did that, Will was hunched over, very focused, staring off into space.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy who played Muhammad Ali. This is a scene from that movie. ‘

John Kavanagh is the head coach of SBG Ireland

“It was a second or two of: ‘What the heck is going on with my life! How did this happen? Fresh Prince of Bel Air here, Muhammad Ali and he’s in tune with everything I’m saying. ‘

“We did a great training session, we had a bit of fun afterwards. I didn’t tell anyone, so when he came up, immediately afterward, my mother called me, my sister called me «.

The 53-year-old Smith won’t have any ambitions to get into the real cage, but Kavanagh seemed impressed with what the A-lister brought to the table.