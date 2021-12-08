Hold on! These are the most anticipated movie premieres of 2022

MAZATLÁN.- We are just a few weeks away from saying goodbye to 2021, a year where Covid-19 continued to paralyze several movie premieres.

But if we are sure of one thing, it is that the fact that so many delays have accumulated may mean that next year will be one of the best for the film industry.

By 2022, sequels to well-known sagas or powerful releases from Marvel and DC will arrive. Films from Pixar and action with the highly anticipated delivery of Mission Impossible and John Wick.

Here is a list of the most anticipated releases for next year.

‘Uncharted’

Beyond being Spider-Man, there are many who want to see the talented Tom Holland develop a new character in the adaptation of the popular video game franchise.

Other great actors who will accompany him in this new film away from The Avengers will be Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.

Premiere: February 11, 2022

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

The Harry Potter universe has a new film in 2022, it is Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore ‘Mads Mikkelsen adds a villain to his career replacing Depp as the new Grindewald.

Premiere: April 15, 2022

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Sam Raimi returns to direct a Marvel story. What will this second part bring us? for now Benedict Cumberbatch will once again be accompanied by Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Elisabeth Olsen in a film that we will love and that we are sure will get us out of many doubts.

Premiere: May 6, 2022

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

The action saga in which Keanu Reeves has been involved continues, and in 2022 we will have a new portion of Wick in action.

Premiere: May 27, 2022

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

The dinosaurs are back! The third installment of the new Jurassic World trilogy will feature one of the most anticipated and nostalgic moments for fans: the reunion of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will also return to the fray in this third episode.

Premiere: June 10, 2022

‘Lightyear’

“To infinity and beyond. After so long we will see our favorite hero in action again. This movie will tell us the story of the man who gave rise to the doll. Chris Evans will lend his voice to the protagonist of this new story.

Premiere: June 17, 2022

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The fourth installment about the God of Thunder will feature Lady Thor as a companion, a character played by Natalie Portman. But that’s not all because we will also have the presence of The Guardians of the Galaxy.

In The Avengers Infinity War we already saw a taste of what it would be like for these Avengers to have an adventure together.

Premiere: July 8, 2022

‘The Flash’

One of the films that has undergone several date changes, and not only because of the pandemic, is the story with Ezra Miller as the absolute protagonist, which we have most wanted to see since we have seen the trailer, it is directed by Daniel Muschietti, and it will also count with Kiersey Clemons, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle and Maribel Verdú.

Premiere: November 4, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This is a film that will fill us with nostalgia and memories due to the death of its protagonist Chadwick Boseman.

This sequel that will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all the characters featured in the 2018 film.

Premiere: November 11, 2022