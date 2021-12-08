Here’s how Ditto can improve the Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl gaming experience – Nintenderos

We bring you again an interesting message that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

Throughout the Pokémon titles, Ditto It has undoubtedly been one of the most outstanding in breeding. The possibility of breed with any PokémonExcept for a few exceptions like the legendary ones, it makes it one of the most unique.

But this can also be negative for some players, who have even claimed that the presence of Ditto in the most recent titles of the franchise and the simpler breeding of competitive Pokémon has caused that surpassing the games does not pose a challenge at all.

What happens to Ditto in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl?

Unlike as in other titles, Ditto can only be made available after completing the Sinnoh Regional Pokédex. This fact can make overcoming the game somewhat more complicated, since it is not so easy to have Pokémon with high characteristics.

In addition, completing the regional Pokédex without Ditto can get complicated with Pokémon like Eevee, which have a lot of evolutions. Therefore, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl It can be a somewhat more difficult challenge for those players who missed the difficulty of the Pokémon titles.

