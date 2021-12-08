Health reports 3 thousand 304 recent cases of COVID and 289 more deaths

The Ministry of Health confirmed 289 more deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 295 thousand 601 deaths recognized by the disease.

It also identified 3 thousand 304 recent cases, for a cumulative 3 million 905 thousand 319 people who have fallen ill from the virus, since the beginning of the epidemic.

Read: COVID vaccine booster application begins for older adults in 6 states; receive AstraZeneca

According to the daily technical report of the agency, to date there are 13 thousand 505 suspected deaths from COVID, which include those pending by laboratory and those that are in the process of association-clinical-epidemiological judgment.

In the last 24 hours, the occupation of general beds and those with a mechanical ventilator did not register changes, and remained at 16% and 13%, respectively.

Regarding the advancement of vaccination, the Ministry of Health reported the application of 185,058 doses, for a total of 134 million 694 thousand 601.

This Tuesday, the application of booster doses for adults aged 60 and over began in six states.