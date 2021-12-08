He was one of the Hollywood stars in the 2000s, but he decided to walk away and now he revealed why

Josh Hartnett moved away from Hollywood to be part of smaller, less exposed projects (Photo by Vera Anderson / WireImage)

Josh Hartnett, The 43-year-old has finally revealed the reasons why she decided to turn her back on Hollywood during the height of her career.

The protagonist of “Pearl Harbor” was all a heartthrob in Hollywood in the mid-2000s and was even compared to Leonardo Dicaprio thanks to her stellar performances in big box office hits like “The Virgin Suicides” and “The Fall of the Black Hawk.” But when he was at the peak of his acting career, he made the decision to walk away.

Now, the actor confessed that he turned his back on Hollywood to protect himself. “It was the best for my mental health and my career to keep Hollywood at bay” , he told Channel Seven.

And he also admitted that he is grateful to have realized in the beginning that he needed to make changes to prioritize what really matters in life.

“Fortunately, I think I got it right early in my life: it’s about creating a good home life and being able to do amazing and wonderful things, like making movies, which is a privilege ”, Explained the American actor.

Hartnett, who was a partner of Scarlett Johansson and Amanda Seyfried, lives away from the frivolity of Los Angeles. For several years he has lived in Surrey, United Kingdom, with his partner, the model Tamsin Egerton, with whom he has three children.

Josh Hartnett and Ben Affleck in “Pearl Harbor”

During the talk, the actor also made reference to the only role that he still regrets turning down.

Although he’s happy that he made the decision to walk away from big-budget Hollywood movies, there is one character that is still in his head. In 2004, Hartnett was offered a starring role in the award-winning film “Brokeback Mountain”.

Had he accepted the incredible job offer, Josh would have starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, but after turning down the role, the late Australian actor Heath Ledger took his place, and it was the film that catapulted the young star to world fame.

“Unfortunately, I was going to do ‘Brokeback Mountain’, but I had a contract to do ‘Black Dahlia’ so I had to quit.”, lament.

Josh went on to reveal that initially, he was supposed to star in the romantic drama with Joaquin Phoenix, but the cast soon changed to Jake and Heath, who received several separate awards and nominations at the Oscars in 2006.

“I always wanted to kiss Joaquin Phoenix”He joked.

One of Hartnett’s most famous starring roles was in the hit horror drama series “Penny Dreadful,” which ran from 2014 to 2016.

Josh Hartnett: “Between Hollywood and having a life, I chose to have a life”

Nonetheless, Josh has no regrets about any of the other movies he has turned down. In the best moment of his career he said “no” to the director Christopher Nolan that he offered him on the role of Bruce wayne in “Batman Begins.”

“I’ve definitely said no to some of the wrong people,” he said. “I said no because I was tired and wanted to spend more time with my friends and family. That is frowned upon in this industry. People don’t like being told no. I learned my lesson when Christopher Nolan and I talked about Batman. I decided it wasn’t for me and then he didn’t want to hire me for ‘The Prestige‘”, told the actor to The Guardian in 2015.

“They saw me as someone who had bitten the hand that fed them. I tried to find smaller films and, in the process, broke ties with the studios, “he added.

While promoting “Hollywood: Homicide Department” (2003) he had no trouble suggesting that Harrison ford did not handle the competition well. “We had our pluses and our minuses, he put me to the test and I hated him for a while. When I entered his territory he started nudging. He may be the nicest guy to everyone else, but with me he could sit in the car for an hour without speaking to me. “

Josh Hartnett and his partner Tamsin Egerton (Photo by JB Lacroix / WireImage)

This year he returned with Jason statham in the thriller Guy Ritchie’s “Relentless Justice”“, the first Hollywood movie Hartnett has made in 14 years.

The renowned British director called him because an actor from the film had fallen out of the cast, was in dire need of a replacement, and Hartnett lived near the set. Together they had to improvise the character on the fly.

Amid all the comments about his “return”, Hartnett insists that he never went anywhere: “I never retired. I just started making smaller movies and had kids”.

