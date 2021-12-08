He revealed the details of the death of his son José

The historical boxer Mexican, Erik ‘Terrible’ Morales, revealed the details about the death of his son Jose Fernando Morales Anay last December 1st.

It was through the podcast ‘One More Round‘, that Erik made known how it was that died at 23 his firstborn.

“(My son) was on his bed face down and he surely had a Fulminant infarction. Nothing else happened to him, he stiffened, squeezed, and that’s exactly what happened to him.

“At 8-9 at night, my son the great, Angel, went to the room for Jose Fernando so that he would come down to dinner, and he found him already in a hard, rigid state, that means that he had already had a problem for some time, “he mentioned.

The ‘Terrible‘ Morales He assured that he was calm despite what happened, since his son was always a good person.

“And since life has to go on, I I’m quiet. I think my son was a good kid, I swear he was. I have been thinking all these days if something bad could have been done, said bad and negative things about him and I did not find any. He was a good boy, very happy, very happy“he added.

On the other hand, the expugilist Mexican He took the opportunity to thank the support he has received.

“To be grateful for the support, words of encouragement, encouragement, consolation towards myself and my son. Many people prayed, I thank my friend Barrera, I thank everyone who was pending accompanying me on the day of the wake,” he commented.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CHICHARITO HERNÁNDEZ: PUBLISHED PHOTOS, NAMING HIMSELF ‘CHICHATRONCO’