“He brings you down to all of them, but he is Luis Miguel”: Jaime Camil

MEXICO CITY (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Although James Camil He is one of the most handsome actors on Latin television, nor was he saved from Lewis Miguel, since he recently confessed that “Sun“”it lowered himSome of his girlfriends.

Camil he was recently on the show “The Golden Scorpion” and among other things he spoke about the distancing of “Luismi“ who was one of his close friends in the 80s and 90s, plus it was the boyfriend from his sister Issabela Camil.

The youtuber asked the protagonist of “The most beautiful ugly“If the breaking of your friendship with”Micky“It was because the singer took away his then girlfriend Sofia Vergara. Camil, without going into details he limited himself to saying that “I haven’t talked to him in years and I have no idea. Nothing good, he brings you down to all of them, but he is Luis Miguel, but no fart, all good “.

When he was questioned about the pope Camil I had a great affection for Luismi, even greater than he felt for his own James, the actor limited himself to saying that “Luis Miguel It is a life cycle that is over and now“.

Despite that, James revealed that he along with other friends helped Lewis Miguel to create the choreography of the song “It will be that you do not love me“.

“We did it between Micky, AlexanderMe and someone else were at the Hard Rock Café in Acapulco. Brought Micky The master of this song had not yet come out, and there, dancing on the table, the most basic thing in the world, he stayed“He added.



