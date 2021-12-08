HBO ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Tuesday, December 7

The platform streaming Hbo provides us with your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in the United States. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

1. The Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father unavailable to discouragement who helped raise two of the most extraordinary sportswomen of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the olympus of sport, turning them into legendary icons.

2. 8 bit christmas

In 1980s Chicago, a ten-year-old boy sets out on a quest for the star Christmas present of his generation: the latest and greatest video game system.

3. RIPD Deadly Police Department

Cops from another world hunt down monstrous spirits who try to escape the final judgment by hiding among the living. When they discover a plan that could end all life, they must work to restore cosmic balance.

Four. Space Jam: New Legends

Sequel to the original 1996 film, Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan. In this second part, the superstar of the NBA is LeBron James, who is trapped with his son Dom in a strange place, a digital space of an all-powerful and evil force known as AI To return home and save his Son, the basketball player must join forces with Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes characters to face the champions digitized by artificial intelligence in a basketball game.

5. Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters

To save their world, Percy and his friends must find the Golden Fleece. They will thus live a true odyssey crossing the waters of the Sea of ​​Monsters (which men call the Bermuda Triangle), as they will have to face terrible creatures, an army of zombies and the Devil himself.

6. I robot

In the year 2035, robots are devices that we use every day and that we trust, except for a paranoid detective, investigating what only he believes is a crime perpetrated by a robot. The case leads him to discover something even worse that threatens the human race.

7. Life of Crime 1984-2020

A tireless journey through the streets and jails of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, and a desperate fight to survive the deadliest enemy that has ever attacked America. (FILMAFFINITY)

8. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

After winning the first Mortal Kombat tournament: Liu Kang, Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage, they must enter the kingdom of Outworld, to decide the fate of humanity.

9. The Italian Job

The plan was impeccable, executed to perfection, and the escape route was clear. The only risk factor that crime mastermind Charlie Croker couldn’t prevent came from one of the gang members. After landing an astonishing million-dollar coup in a heavily guarded Venetian ‘palazzo’, Charlie and the gang are stunned to discover that one of them has betrayed them. Now the thing no longer has to do with loot but with revenge. Then comes the beautiful Stella, an expert safe buster who joins Charlie and the gang as they return to California in search of the traitor.

10. Hidden plan

Clash between a tough cop (Denzel Washington) and a clever robber (Clive Owen) during a tense hostage-taking on a Manhattan bank. As the dangerous game of cat and mouse unfolds, a third person appears who has been hired by the influential owner of the bank (Christopher Plummer). It’s about Madaline (Jodie Foster), a powerful broker who has a secret agenda.

