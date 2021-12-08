has already connected the first 50 smartphones to its next-generation network

The 5G in Mexico is already a reality, AT&T becomes the first operator to offer the new generation network in our country. Through a statement, he confirmed that today the first 50 mobile devices were connected to the 5G network.

The company highlights that the 50 connected devices are the Honor 50 5G who has little time in our country.

Monica Aspe, CEO of AT&T Mexico, highlighted being the pioneers in bringing this technology to the country:

With the deployment of our 5G network, we continue to innovate and be pioneers in the country. By putting our clients at the center of all the decisions we make, we are committed to providing them with the latest technology and the best experience.

AT&T promises that in the next three years it will deploy the 5G network in “the main markets of the country”, without specifying what they will be, and it is expected that in the coming weeks the first cities in which the network will be enabled will be revealed.

The operator also revealed that is working with universities, governments and other institutions in the realization of prototypes that use 5G technology for “Improve business models by making their connections safer, faster and more efficient”.

Finally, AT&T will also have different projects with incubators and investment funds, in order to “Develop technological solutions that benefit the population”.