Guillermo Almada describes his arrival in Los Tuzos as “rare”

In his presentation as a technician of the Pachuca, Guillermo Almada assured that it was strange the way he got to the bench Tuzos, since three days before he still directed Saints.

“It was strange because we finished playing the game against Tigers and in three or four days we were already in another institution. Nobody thought that, “he declared at a press conference.

Almada said that he made the decision to arrive at Bella Airosa because he was convinced by the project they presented him, in addition to the insistence by the directors of the blue and silver box to enroll him in their ranks and feeling identified with the demand to leave Champion.

“The illusion of Pachuca quickly opened up for us. Among the proposals we received, which were several, we were convinced by the sports project. The insistence, the demonstration of affection, because sometimes you put those things in the balance ”, he commented.

“The values ​​that the institution manages, we feel very identified. Being a Champion in the maximum aspiration that we have and Pachuca opens the door to us to be able to achieve it,” he explained.

Secondly, Armando Martinez, president of the Pachuca, gave details of the Uruguayan contract. “It comes for a year with objectives that if we meet them will be renewed for two more years,” he added.

Almada will continue directing in the MX League, to which he arrived in 2019 to take the reins of Santos Laguna, the team with which he obtained the runner-up in the previous tournament. He arrives at the tuzo team with the intention of returning them to the limelight, after a disastrous tournament in which they failed to qualify or the Repechage.

