Google will now have more than 300 free TV channels on its streaming service

Good news for movie and television entertainment lovers, Google TV is adding Pluto TV under the Live TV tab, which means that users can easily access more than 300 free channels.

Google TV launches channels

In a new blog post, Google revealed that it would be joining forces with ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV to bring more than 300 free live TV channels included on Chromecast with the Google TV Stick and smart TVs with Google TV.

Once the integration is complete, Google TV users will be able to access free channels from the “Live” tab. In addition, users will also see Live TV recommendations in the “You” tab.

Pluto TV is the fourth online streaming service and will now be part of Google TV which previously supported YouTube TV, Philo and sling, all of which require paid subscriptions.

Also, in addition to adding Pluto TV to their live tab, new Google TV users will also be able to purchase six months of Peacock Premium for free, after this period and if they decide to continue with the service it will cost $ 5 per month .

Peacock Premium gives users access to original content, live sports, on-demand movies as well as WWE programming.

Google TV is not the first television platform to offer free streaming channels. Samsung, Roku, Amazon, and LG have long offered these free channels on their platforms.

The company added “If the movie or TV show you are looking for is not available on their free services or providers, you can rent or buy more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes directly from Google TV. Be it a new release or an old favorite. , search for it with your voice and click Rent ».