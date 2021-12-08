Google Stadia is now available on LG smart TVs

Related news

In September of this year Stadia was updated to allow you to use an Android mobile as a controller for your games. Now the game streaming platform is premieres on LG TV.

A great novelty to install from the LG Store to Stadia and thus enjoy free games and trials, along with all those premium games available.

If you have an LG Smart TV you are in luck

All those who have a LG TV with webOS 5.0 or higher You can now download Stadia from the LG Store in order to connect your controller via Bluetooth and enjoy the games available from this Google platform.

Playing Stadia

The Free Android

The interesting thing is that, apart from being able to use any control knob via Bluetooth, we can also use android phone to connect it in a very simple way.

We have been testing it and it works very well, although it is a bit far from the experience that Stadia’s own command could give itself, although for a few games, and when you get used to it, you can enjoy high-quality games on LG’s larger screen.

Configuring the remote on the mobile

The Free Android

The availability of Stadia in the LG Store is in 22 countries, which includes Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe.

Stadia offers the option to sign up for Stadia Pro to improve the quality of your streaming at 4K HDR and 60 FPS and even 5.1 surround audio. Just as you can buy all kinds of big-name games like Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games.

Previous steps on the smart TV

The Free Android

By 9.99 euros per month You also get a series of games that you can enjoy for free that are usually paid.

Connecting the mobile is very simple to Stadia and you simply have to follow the orders on your TV screen and then launch the game from your Android phone to connect the controller.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you