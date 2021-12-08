Google blocks botnet that ″ hijacked ″ a million devices | The World | DW

Google revealed this Tuesday (12/07/2021) that it helped to block the threat of a cybercrime network with the control of nearly a million electronic devices with which cybercrimes were committed, while pointing out that pirates operating from Russia were the responsible.

The call botnet of infected devices known as Glupteba -which was also used to secretly mine cryptocurrencies- was cut off at least for now from the pirates who controlled it, the technology company announced.

“The operators of Glupteba possibly attempt to regain control of the malicious network using control and backup mechanisms, “according to Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy, online threat and cybersecurity analysts at Google.

Big tech companies like Google and Microsoft increasingly actively involved in fighting cybercrime through their online products, these companies have the greatest understanding, accessibility, and responsiveness to threats. Google noted that the malicious network included approximately one million devices using Windows around the world to commit attacks such as theft of information and credentials, targeting people in the United States, India, Brazil and Southeast Asia.

The Mountain View company also filed a lawsuit in New York Federal Court against Dmitry Starovikov and Alexander Filippov seeking a court order preventing them from maliciously or criminally using their platforms.

Cybersecurity expert groups reported for the first time the existence of Glupteba in 2011, which is spread by impersonating softwareFree download movies, videos, or movies that people on the Internet unintentionally download onto their electronic devices. However, unlike the botnets that rely on predetermined channels to ensure their survival, Glupteba is programmed to find replacement servers and manages to continue operating even after an attack, according to Google.

Because this malicious network uses around a million devices, it has unusual power that can be used for large-scale attacks by ransomware, a form of data hijacking that blocks access to information until a reward is paid to hackers.

To keep the pirate network running, the attackers “use Google to post job offers on different websites. ” hackers They have also used the services of Google for delivery software malicious: Internet company removed some 63 million documents from its network Google Docs and canceled 1,100 email accounts used to spread the network Glupteba.

ama (afp, the washington post)