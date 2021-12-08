GOODBYE POLEMIC: Lewandowski’s true opinion on Messi’s speech at the 2021 Ballon d’Or event

Contrary to what many international media have reported in the last couple of days, Robert Lewandowski He did not doubt the sincerity and good vibes of Lionel Messi during his speech at the 2021 Ballon d’Or event.

The confusion was generated because a reporter from ViaFootball He asked him if he thought the Argentine thing was genuine or a public relations act. And to that specifically, Lewy answered: “I would like it to be a sincere statement from a great player and not just words. (smiles). Of course, I don’t want to be proud or excited, but there is a whole choice that considers everything that is being done. I am already focused on something else, but being so close and, at the same time, so far makes this bitter feeling remain. Everything that I carry inside may need some time ”.

His tone was never one of complaint or claim. Even – in other sections of the talk – he was very respectful and grateful to PSG 30. However, there were those who, perhaps due to a translation error or watching the video, misinterpreted his phrase.

LEWANDOWSKI’S TRUE OPINION ON MESSI’S SPEECH

Reading the commotion generated, on the 9th of Bayern Munich, he considered it prudent, he went out to share his true feelings regarding the gesture that Lio had. The recent winner of the Golden Boot was moved by the request made by the talented playmaker South American.

“The statement I made in an interview with a Polish television station is being misinterpreted. I never meant to say that Lionel Messi’s words were not sincere or serious. On the contrary, I was very moved and delighted with Messi’s speech at the Paris event, in which he commented that, in his opinion, I deserved the 2020 Ballon d’Or. I just wanted to express with my statement that, of course, I would be very happy if Messi’s words were heard “, clarified the ram born in 1988, as collected Kicker.

He feels nothing but respect and admiration for Messi: “I respect and appreciate Lionel Messi beyond measure and, once again, I congratulate him on winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or.”

No more controversy.

No more speculation.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi only beat Robert Lewandowski by 33 points in the Ballon d’Or 2021 dynamic. It was a very close fight. It was for anyone.

Did you know…? Robert Lewandowski is experiencing the highest scoring year (66) of his entire professional career. Lionel Messi holds the record for the most touchdowns (91) in the same year. Unrepeatable.