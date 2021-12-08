Gonzalo ramos (32 years old), who was one of the protagonists of the acclaimed and popular Spanish series’Physics or chemistry’ (2008-2011), during all these years he has continued his acting career in various projects, one of them ‘Reflection’, that will see the light this year 2022.

For this new role in the film ‘Reflejo’, directed by Bogdan Ionut Toma, the Madrid actor hhad to drastically lose weight by the demands of the script. In this film, the young interpreter gives life to Toni, a strange character who lives far from the rest of the people.

This spectacular weight loss that Gonzalo Ramos has undergone has caused concern and amazement among his followers after the actor shared an image on his Instagram profile.

Gonzalo Ramos, from ‘Física o Química’, looks unrecognizable for his latest film Instagram

“Two characters in two movies that are like night and day, but both, in their own way, have touched my heart,” writes Gonzalo Ramos in the publication, which in turn mentions another project on which he has also been working How is the perfect family’.

The 32-year-old actor himself, who has given an interview to ‘El Palomitrón’, has opened up after filming ‘Reflejo’. “I lost up to 22 kilos for the character and it was the most extreme thing What have I done in my life. The truth is that I am very proud that we took it forward, with a small team. But the result is outrageous, “he said.

“It was crazy. I really wanted to transform myself into a character and when I was at it, I kind of regretted it because it’s so hard. At five or six in the afternoon I no longer had energy “Gonzalo Ramos acknowledged in an interview on the program Special Bodies, of Europa FM.