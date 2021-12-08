Glenn Howerton almost got the role of Star-Lord – he was James Gunn’s second choice

Walt Disney Pictures | Getty Images



When movies become classics, it is difficult to imagine their characters being played by other actors … especially if we are talking about the hero cinema that corresponds to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Such is the case of the saga Guardians of the Galaxy and its derivative materials: Chris Pratt became so attached to the role of Star Lord that it is almost impossible to think of “the Quill dance” being performed by another Hollywood performer.

However, in the pre-casting stages, it is not uncommon for directors to already have a clear idea of ​​who they will call for filming.

When James Gunn began auditions for the role of Star-Lord, he had a different option in mind than Chris Pratt. Recently, the director offered the definitive answer of this “alternative” by means of instastories.

A fan asked Gunn about the other actors who came forward to play Quill, and while the director said he would never reveal all the names out of discretion, he replied that Glenn Howerton came very close to landing the lead.

For his part, Howerton (known for his participation in series such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or Fargo) addressed on their own instastories Gunn’s answer. It seems that the fact that he lost the role of Quill still makes him sad:

“It still hurts”

James Gunn assured that he will not air those who failed to pass the casting, but since Glenn Howerton spoke about his audition before, the director did not hesitate to tell him that he almost made it. Sniff … what a way to reopen old wounds.

Would you have liked to see Glenn Howerton consolidated in the MCU? Do you think he would have been a good Star Lord by now? Tell us your opinion in the comments and unburden yourself!

