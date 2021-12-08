Giovani Dos Santos, tired of the pressure and without a team, evaluates the possibility of retirement

Tired by the pressure and without a team, the former América striker analyzes his retirement and focuses on a restaurant he has in Barcelona with his brothers

Giovani dos santos he would be in the analysis of announcing his retirement from professional football, after he is tired of the pressure and therefore values ​​the possibility of focusing on other things.

Moisés Llorens, correspondent for ESPN in Barcelona, ​​he was the one who assured in the Jorge Ramos y su Banda program that this is the intention of the former player of the America.

Tired by the pressure and without a team, the former América striker analyzes his retirement and focus on a restaurant he has in Barcelona with his brothers. Imago7

“What sources very close to the player tell me is that he is evaluating retiring, that he is tired of the pressure, that he is evaluating the possibility of hanging up his boots, dedicating himself to other things.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“Brothers Two saints they have a restaurant in Barcelona, with his older brother taking care of him. The news is that Gio dos santos he is evaluating the possibility of abandoning football, “said Llorens.

The correspondent of ESPN recalled that in Europe the player did not have the desired performance in the Barcelona and Tottenham, but that “whatever it is, we will scratch the matter and explain everything.”

America was the last team he played for Giovani dos santos, which he arrived after having played with the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, and currently does not have a team.