Get Out was chosen as the best screenplay for a 21st century film by the Writers Guild of America

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) made a list of the 101 best film scripts of the 21st century from the votes of the members of the organization.

In the first place of the list highlights Get out, the acclaimed horror film directed by Jordan Peele, who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2018.

The top ten includes screenwriting by highly acclaimed authors such as Charlie Kaufman, Aaron Sorkin, Bong Joon-Ho, the Coen brothers, Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, Cameron Crowe, and Christopher Nolan.

As voted in by members of the Writers Guilds West and East, the list of the 101 best screenplays of the 21st century (so far) is as much a celebration of the great writers and screenplays of the past 21 years as it is a study of how to write. because the screen has evolved and diversified since the 20th century. In addition, it is a great beginning of conversations and discussions ”, they stressed.

The following is the complete list.

1. Get Out (2017) Written by Jordan Peele | Universal

2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) Written by Charlie Kaufman, Story by Charlie Kaufman & Michel Gondry & Pierre Bismuth | Focus Features

3. The Social Network (2010) Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin, based on the book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich | Columbia / Sony

4. Parasite (2019) | Script by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho | Neon

5. No Country for Old Men (2007) Written for the cinema by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, based on the novel by Cormac McCarthy | Miramax / Paramount Vantage

6. Moonlight (2016) Screenplay by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney | A24

7. There Will Be Blood (2007) Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson, based on the novel “Oil!” by Upton Sinclair | Paramount Vantage

8. Inglourious Basterds (2009) Written by Quentin Tarantino | Weinstein / Universal

9. Almost Famous (2000) Written by Cameron Crowe | Dreamworks

10. Memento (2000) Screenplay by Christopher Nolan, based on the short story by Jonathan Nolan | Newmarket

11. Adaptation. (2002) Screenplay by Charlie Kaufman and Donald Kaufman, based on the book The Orchid Thief by Susan Orlean | Columbia / Sony

12. Bridesmaids (2011) Written by Annie Mumulo & Kristen Wiig | Universal

13. Brokeback Mountain (2005) Screenplay by Larry McMurtry & Diana Ossana, based on the short story by Annie Proulx | Focus Features

14. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) Written by Wes Anderson & Owen Wilson | Touchstone

15. Sideways (2004) Screenplay by Alexander Payne & Jim Taylor, based on the novel by Rex Pickett | Fox Searchlight

16. Lady Bird (2017) Written by Greta Gerwig | A24

17. Her (2013) Written by Spike Jonze | Warner Bros.

18. Children of Men (2006) Screenplay by Alfonso Cuarón & Timothy J. Sexton and David Arata and Mark Fergus & Hawk Ostby, Based on the novel The Children of Men by PD James | Universal

19. Lost in Translation (2003) Written by Sofia Coppola | Focus Features

20. Michael Clayton (2007) Written by Tony Gilroy | Warner Bros.

21. Little Miss Sunshine (2006) Written by Michael Arndt | Fox Searchlight

22. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) Written by Quentin Tarantino | Columbia / Sony

23. Promising Young Woman (2020) Written by Emerald Fennell | Focus Features

24. Juno (2007) Written by Diablo Cody | Fox Searchlight

25. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Hugo Guinness | Fox Searchlight

26. The Dark Knight (2008) Screenplay by Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan, Story by Christopher Nolan & David S. Goyer, Based on comics published by DC Comic, Batman created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger | Warner Bros.

27. Arrival (2016) Screenplay by Eric Heisserer, based on the story “Story of Your Life” Written by Ted Chiang | Paramount

28. Jojo Rabbit (2019) Screenplay by Taika Waititi, Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens | Fox Searchlight

29. Inside Out (2015) Screenplay by Meg LeFauve, Original Story by Pete Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen | Disney / Pixar

30. The Departed (2006) Screenplay by William Monahan, Based on the movie Infernal Affairs, written by Alex Mak and Felix Chong | Warner Bros.

31. Spotlight (2015) Written by Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy | Open road

32. Whiplash (2014) Written by Damien Chazelle | Sony Pictures Classics

33. Up (2009) Screenplay by Bob Peterson, Pete Docter, Story by Pete Docter, Bob Peterson, Tom McCarthy | Disney-Pixar

34. Mean Girls (2004) Screenplay by Tina Fey, Based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman | Paramount

35. WALL-E (2008) Screenplay by Andrew Stanton, Jim Reardon, Original Story by Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter | Disney-Pixar

36. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) Written by Guillermo del Toro | Warner Bros.

37. Inception (2010) Written by Christopher Nolan | Warner Bros.

38. Slumdog Millionaire (2008) Screenplay by Simon Beaufoy, Based on the novel Q & A by Vikas Swarup | Fox Searchlight

39. Before Sunset (2004) Screenplay by Richard Linklater & Julie Delpy & Ethan Hawke, Story by Richard Linklater & Kim Krizan, Based on the characters created by Richard Linklater & Kim Krizan | Warner Bros.

40. In Bruges (2008) Written by Martin McDonagh | Focus Features

41. Mulholland Dr. (2001) Written by David Lynch | Universal

42. A Serious Man (2009) Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen | Focus Features

43. Amélie (2001) Screenplay by Guillame Laurant and Jean-Pierre Jeunet | Miramax

44. Toy Story 3 (2010) Screenplay by Michael Arndt, Story by John Lasseter Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich | Disney-Pixar

45. The Favorite (2018) Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara | Fox Searchlight

46. ​​Zodiac (2007) Screenplay by James Vanderbilt, based on the book by Robert Graysmith | Paramount

47. Gladiator (2000) Screenplay by David Franzoni and John Logan and William Nicholson, Story by David Franzoni | DreamWorks / Universal

48. The Incredibles (2004) Written by Brad Bird | Disney-Pixar

49. Knives Out (2019) Written by Rian Johnson | Lionsgate

50. Ex Machina (2015) Written by Alex Garland | Universal / A24

51. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014) Written by Alejandro G. Iñárritu Nicolás Giacobone Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. & Armando Bó | Fox Searchlight

52. The Lives of Others (2006) Written by Florian Henckel von Donnerschmarck | Sony Pictures Classics

53. Nightcrawler (2014) Written by Dan Gilroy | Open road

54. 12 Years a Slave (2013) Screenplay by John Ridley, Based on Twelve Years a Slave by Solomon Northup | 20th Century Fox

55. The Big Short (2015) Screenplay by Charles Randolph and Adam McKay, based on the book by Michael Lewis | Paramount

56. Moneyball (2011) Screenplay by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin, Story by Stan Chervin, based on the book by Michael Lewis | Columbia / Sony

57. Black Panther (2018) Written by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby | Disney

58. You Can Count on Me (2000) Written by Kenneth Lonergan | Paramount

59. Boyhood (2014) Written by Richard Linklater | IFC Films

60. Finding Nemo (2003) Screenplay by Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson, David Reynolds, Original Story by Andrew Stanton | Disney-Pixar

61. The Hurt Locker (2009) Written by Mark Boal | Summit

62. Rome (2018) Written by Alfonso Cuarón | Netflix

63. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) Screenplay by Terence Winter, based on the book by Jordan Belfort | Paramount

64. Hell or High Water (2016) Written by Taylor Sheridan | Lionsgate

65. Manchester by the Sea (2016) Written by Kenneth Lonergan | Amazon

66. A Separation (2011) Written by Asghar Farhadi | Sony Pictures Classics

67. Spirited Away (2001) Written by Hayao Miyazaki | Disney

68. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) Written by George Miller, Brendan McCarthy, Nico Lathouris | Warner Bros.

69. Booksmart (2019) Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman | United Artists

70. City of God (2002) Screenplay by Bráulio Montovani, based on the novel by Paulo Lins | Miramax

71. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Screenplay by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman, Story by Phil Lord, Based on Marvel Comics | Columbia / Sony

72. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen | CBS Films

73. The King’s Speech (2010) Screenplay by David Seidler | Weinstein

74. Django Unchained (2012) Written by Quentin Tarantino | Weinstein

75. Ocean’s Eleven (2001) Screenplay by Ted Griffin, Based on a script by Harry Brown and Charles Lederer and the story by George Clayton Johnson & Jack Golden Russell | Warner Bros.

76. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Screenplay by Fran Walsh & Philippa Boyens & Peter Jackson, Based on the book The Fellowship of the Ring by JRR Tolkien | New Line

77. Shaun of the Dead (2004) Written by Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright | Universal

78. Erin Brockovich (2000) Written by Susannah Grant | Universal

79. Call Me by Your Name (2017) Screenplay by James Ivory, based on the novel by André Aciman | Sony Pictures Classics

80. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) Written by Martin McDonagh | Fox Searchlight

81. The Lobster (2015) Written by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou | A24

82. The Prestige (2006) Screenplay by Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan, based on the novel by Christopher Priest | Touchstone / Warner Bros.

83. Midnight in Paris (2011) Written by Woody Allen | Sony Pictures Classics

84. The Master (2012) Written by Paul Thomas Anderson | Weinstein

85. Argo (2012) Screenplay by Chris Terrio, Based on a selection of The Master of Disguise by Antonio J. Mendez and the Wired article “The Great Escape” by Joshuah Bearman Warner Bros.

86. And your mother too (2001) Written by Carlos Cuarón & Alfonso Cuarón | IFC Films

87. Phantom Thread (2017) Written by Paul Thomas Anderson | Focus Features

88. Superbad (2007) Written by Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg | Columbia / Sony

89. Little Women (2019) Screenplay by Greta Gerwig, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott | Columbia / Sony

90. BlacKkKlansman (2018) Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, Basadp on the book by Ron Stallworth | Focus Features

91. The Farewell (2019) Written by Lulu Wang | A24

92. La La Land (2016) Written by Damien Chazelle | Lionsgate

93. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Peter Baynham & Dan Mazer, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Peter Baynham & Anthony Hines & Todd Phillips, Based on the character created by Sacha Baron Cohen | 20th Century Fox

94. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) Written by Judd Apatow & Steve Carell | Universal

95. Ratatouille (2007) Writer: Brad Bird, Original story by Jan Pinkava, Jim Capobianco, Brad Bird, additional story material by Emily Cook & Kathy Greenberg, Bob Peterson | Disney-Pixar

96. Lars and the Real Girl (2007) Written by Nancy Oliver | MGM

97. Nomadland (2020) Written for the cinema by Chloe Zhao, based on the book by Jessica Bruder | Searchlight

98. Winter’s Bone (2010) | Screenplay by Debra Granik & Anne Rosellini, based on the novel by Daniel Woodrell | Roadside Attractions

99. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) Written by Ethan Coen & Joel Coen, Based on Homer’s “The Odyssey” | Touchstone / Universal

100. Legally Blonde (2001) Screenplay by Karen McCullah Lutz & Kirsten Smith, based on the book by Amanda Brown | MGM

101. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) Screenplay by David O. Russell, based on the novel by Matthew Quick | Weinstein