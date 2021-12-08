George Clooney turned down $ 35 million and refused to do an airline commercial

George Clooney noted that he turned down an offer to star in an airline commercial because the company’s home country is “a country that, although it is an ally, is questionable at times, so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it.’ . However, it did not reveal what country or airline it was.

“I was offered $ 35 million for a day’s work for an airline commercial but I spoke to Amal [su esposa] about it and decided it wasn’t worth it“said the scriptwriter.

Despite not mentioning the company in question, the internet began to speculate that it was a Middle Eastern airline, often spending millions of dollars on commercials involving celebrities. Two examples are Emirates or Etihad, who have already hired Hollywood superstars to present their products. Qatar Airways even criticized its competitors’ celebrity ads.

Although, for him, money is far from the best motivator. With his enormous fame, several companies are willing to pay millions for the actor. An example of this is the over $ 40 million contract he signed with Nespresso for a series of commercials.