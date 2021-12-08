Funny misunderstanding! Meryl Streep believed Jonah Hill was comparing her to a goat all this time

USA-. On December 24th it opens for Netflix the Don’t look up, a film starring great stars. However, between two of these there was a great misunderstanding, which although it did not provoke anger on the part of any of them, it did elicit several laughs. And is that Jonah hill he referred to Meryl streep What GOAT during the premiere, but the actress thought he was calling her GOAT.

GOAT means GOAT, but it is also an acronym for Greatest Of All Time, that is to say the best of all time. Jonah hill he was a guest on the show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and revealed the fun exchange that involved him, Meryl streep already Jennifer Lawrence while doing press for Don’t look up during a press conference.

“Meryl Streep is really cool,” he said. Hill during its appearance in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. And she is the best actress. In fact, we’ve been doing press for this movie, and in interviews for the past few days, I keep saying, ‘Oh, and you know, starting to work with Meryl, she’s the GOAT.’ And Meryl, for me, is the GOAT. It is the greatest of all time ”, recalled the actor.

“And then today, we’re doing a press conference and she’s like, ‘You know, and Jonah is so comfortable with me, he’s been calling me a goat all week,” “she said. Hill. And Jennifer Lawrence explained it to her, because she was telling Jennifer about this. And she’s so cool, she wasn’t even offended by it! ”The actor continued as the audience burst into laughter.

“She was like, ‘I guess he just loves me and he’s calling me a goat.’ And Jennifer says, ‘No, Meryl, goat is synonymous with the best of all time.’ Hill. Despite the misunderstanding, Streep he finally thanked the actor for the term of endearment. “So she said, ‘Hey, thanks for calling me GOAT. I thought you were calling me a goat all this time, ‘”the comedian told Fallon.