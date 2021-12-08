Forward Robert Morales has already put on the Cruz Azul shirt

In recent days, the version that Cruz Azul would be interested in signing Cerro Porteño’s star forward, Robert Morales, which is why a discovery in social networks immediately caused a furor among the cement fans: the youth Paraguayan had previously carried the light blue shirt, like a true fan of La Maquina.

And it is that through your account Instagram, the 22-year-old scorer shared some postcards in which he proudly carries the 2019-2020 season T-shirt of the current Mexican soccer champion, publication dated June 2020, however, he purchased the garment a year earlier.

This is a gift from her compatriot and pillar of the defense of Cruz Azul, Juan Escobar, when Robert Morales, known as ‘la Pantera’ traveled to Mexico in 2019, where he was able to attend a match at the Aztec stadium, and even step on the Coloso de Santa Úrsula field, leaving as a record a photo next to the side of La Maquina, whom he recognized as his friend: “With the buddy”, wrote.

Robert Morales was one of the revelation players of the tournament in Paraguay, since he scored five goals in eight games and also established himself as Champion of the contest. There were 14 goals in the year. This is how it would be able to arouse the interest of the celestial directive, who would have already approached to ask for him price of your token, so the Pantera environment is waiting for a response from Mexico.