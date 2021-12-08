Forbes 2021: Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most powerful women in music

Performers Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift are among the list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the World by Forbes in 2021.

On Tuesday, December 7, Forbes released its annual list, honoring a total of 15 women in media and entertainment.

Rihanna, recently named the National Hero of the newly founded republic of Barbados, was ranked 68th on the list.

Forbes also revealed that the ‘Diamonds’ author is now a billionaire, courtesy of the success of her Fenty Beauty cosmetic line.

This line is co-owned by French luxury retailer LVMH, The beauty brand raised more than US $ 550 million (almost £ 415 million) in revenue in 2020.

The author of ‘Single Ladies’, Beyoncé, was in position 76 of the Forbes list. The business magazine credited the former Destiny’s Child singer with raising a total of US $ 250 million (approximately £ 189 million) over the course of her stadium tour. On The Run II with her billionaire husband, Jay Z.

The multi-talented and entrepreneurial artist also announced a global partnership agreement between her sportswear brand, Ivy Park, and Adidas in 2019.

Showed the first glimpse of his fifth collaborative collection Halls of Ivy on Instagram last week.

The campaign features famous children, including Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillipe and his daughter Ava Phillipe, as well as the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia.

Taylor Swift landed at number 78, and she has broken several music records this year.

His album Folklore 2020 became the first album of the pandemic year to sell one million copies.

The music compilation reissued by the singer-songwriter, Red (Taylor’s Version), se became the 10th of his albums to reach number 1 on the Billboard 200.

Also, his 10 minute song from the revisited Net , ‘All Too Well’ became the longest song to reach number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey’s total estimated net worth of US $ 2.6 billion (nearly £ 1.7 billion) catapulted her to No. 23 on the Forbes list, as the philanthropist, talk show host and media mogul was crowned the most powerful woman in media and entertainment this year.

Actress Reese Witherspoon was ranked 74th, after they bought their female-led content company Hello Sunshine in August this year for an estimated value of US $ 900 million (£ 679 million).

First place went to the author, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, with an estimated net worth of US $ 59.2 billion (£ 44.6 billion) and a 25 percent stake in the e-commerce giant.