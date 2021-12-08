Follow the 2021 Game Awards live here! Schedules, review of the nominees and more – Nintenderos

There is almost nothing left for the Game Awards 2021, the most important awards in the industry whose finery often leaves us with important announcements each year. Here we bring you all the confirmed information in this regard so that you do not miss a single detail.

When and where to see them

Key facts

The 2021 Game Awards will take place on December 10, 2021 (times here)

They can be followed online as usual

There will be a face-to-face ceremony after in 2020 it was only online due to the covid pandemic

There will be limited invitations and it will be held at the Microsoft Theater

We will know more details about the anti-contagion security measures later.

For now we do not know if Nintendo will make announcements at the event, although in previous years it has revealed very interesting news

You can visit the official website of the event here

You have our complete news coverage about the event here

Review of the nominees

Game of the Year:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Direction:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Best Narrative:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction:

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratcchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Best Soundtrack:

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Best Sound Design:

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Game for an Impact (to create a change):

Before your eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A colerful tale

Life is Strage: True Colors

No longer home

Best Indie Game

12 minutes

Death’s door

Inscryption

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Loop Hero

Best Game in Progress

Apex legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

Legend of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel’s Future Revolution

Pokemon UNITE

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far cry 6

Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychouats 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster hunter rise

Scarlet nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game

Guardians of the Night – Kimtesu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty blood

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Shodown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party: Superstars

New Pokemon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Strategy or Simulation Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Racing Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders republic

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood

Knockout city

It Takes Two

Monster hunter rise

New World

Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

Elden ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

What do you think? Are you going to follow them? In Nintenderos we will be very attentive to inform you of any news related to Nintendo that is confirmed, including the winners. Do not miss it!