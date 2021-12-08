Fleeting Romance: How did Matthew Perry convince Julia Roberts to be on Friends?

One of the things that fans of “Friends” Most remembered are the great appearances of various movie stars. Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis, Isabella Rossellini, and Reese Whiterspoon were some of the most unforgettable. Another who is very dear is eHe cameo from the respected Julia Roberts. Actor Mattehw Perry played a key role in attracting her to the sitcom, using his knowledge of quantum physics to woo her. Unusual,

One of the series’ creators, Kevin Bright, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the curious management of this unforgettable cameo: “Do you know the story of how we got Julia Roberts? Matthew Perry asked her to be on the show. She replied, ‘Write me an article on quantum physics and I’ll do it.’ I understand Matthew left, wrote a document, and faxed it to him the next day. “

The iconic “Pretty Woman” actress appeared in the episode “The One with the Super Bowl” to return an old high school joke on her ex-teammate Chandler (Matthew Perry). Marta Kauffman, also co-creator, also recalled with emotion the Julia Roberts moment on ‘Friends’: “Getting Julia Roberts was incredibly exciting. We knew she would have just the right touch for the show. When she said yes, it was pretty amazing.” .

Although it was Alexa Junge, one of the scriptwriters of the series, who revealed that among those faxes and messages there was something hotter than pure knowledge of quantum physics. “Julia Roberts had been interested in Perry for a long time because he is charming. There was a lot of flirtation in sending those faxes. She would send him these ‘Why should I go out with you?’ Quizzes. Everyone in the writing room helped her answer. that why “, expressed the scriptwriter, in dialogue with The Hollywood Reporter.

Rumors indicate that after the recording of the episode Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts had, supposedly, a fleeting and intense romance that was as short as the appearance of the actress.

In the future of “Friends” the actors and creators announced a television special with the six actors of the cast to remember anecdotes and review iconic lines of their characters. The premiere of the special is expected to be sometime in 2021, on HBO Max.