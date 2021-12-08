Five unmissable Christmas movies that you can enjoy on HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

One of the must see things to do in December is enjoying Christmas movies.

In this regard, in HBO Max there are various options of ideal productions to enjoy on these dates.

Given this, we leave you five movie alternatives, of different genres and types, which are unmissable to see in the run-up to Christmas.

Five Christmas Movies

The goblin

On a Christmas night, a little baby crawled into Santa’s bag of gifts and took him to the North Pole. Raised by Papa Elf, Buddy realizes that he doesn’t fit in with the rest. With Will Ferrell, James Caan and Zoey Deschanel.

Santa’s brother

Fred Claus, Santa’s brother, is the complete opposite of him. Having grown up in the shadow of his holy brother Nick. With Vince Vaughn.

Juanito Frost

A father dies at Christmas leaving his son alone. The father returns the following year but in the form of a snowflake and gives his son the best gift. With Michael Keaton.

The polar Express

You’re about to hike up the mountains, slide over frozen fields, swing over high-rise bridges, and sip hot chocolate. Animated film by Robert Zemeckis, director of Forrest Gump, and with the participation of Tom Hanks.

Gremlins

Billy Peltzer comes into possession of his new pet without knowing what to expect. “Gremlins” is outrageously funny and evilly terrifying.