Fiscal Pact: Citizen consultation, an idle and costly exercise: Let’s do

The Hagamos party criticized the popular consultation that is being carried out to determine whether or not Jalisco remains in the Fiscal Pact, established to collect and allocate the resources of each Entity.

Through a statement, Hagamos assured that it is an idle, expensive, repetitive exercise of the powers that the Jalisco Congress already has, isolationist, supported by figures lacking in veracity, openly manipulative and with an excessive carry of people.

They argue that it is idle and expensive to propose a consultation whose result will support the power that Congress already has, because according to article 35, section II of the State Constitution and article 10 of the Fiscal Coordination Law, the State Congresses at all times they have the power to review the results of the coordination and eventually propose the exit from the Fiscal Pact.

Let’s do noted that there are other urgent issues to discuss, such as economic recovery, the fight against insecurity, returning to school, among others..

“The efforts of the state government should be directed to these issues and not to this costly ‘smokescreen’ on the analysis of the Fiscal Pact,” they noted.

Finally, Hagamos denounced the “crude simulation of an instrument of participatory democracy that calls itself ‘consultation on the fiscal pact’ for electoral and propagandistic purposes and that in reality is a (…) an anticipated campaign instrument at the service of the governor “.

