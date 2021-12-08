Fired at Zoom: the apology of the boss who cut 900 employees in a virtual meeting

After laying off some 900 employees through a Zoom virtual meeting, Vishal Garg says he “deeply regrets” what happened.

The head of the mortgage company Better.com became known internationally a few days ago after it became known how cut hundreds of jobs from your company virtually.

The dismissals were necessary, he insists, but now he also accepts that he committed “a mistake” on how the massive cut that “embarrassed” its workers was carried out.

I did not show the proper amount of respect and appreciation by the people who were affected, “he said in a letter on the firm’s website.

