Faitelson’s mockery of Joserra for his visit to Coapa: “It was because of his Eagle Member card”

The America club he is known for his polarity of opinions and speeches. On the one hand there are fans of the whole Cream blue, who defend that they carry the colors of the Mexico’s biggest and winning team; on the other hand are the fans who feel animosity towards the American team. Jose Ramon Fernandez, journalist from ESPN, has been a pioneer of anti-Americanism in the media for forty years now.

This morning, the communicator surprised with his visit to the Águilas del América facilities in Coapa. Next to Santiago Solari A photo was taken in which both of them were smiling and modeled for the image that will be remembered for a long time. In that way David faitelsonFernández’s companion and pupil criticized his synod.

“I don’t know what José Ramón is doing in Coapa. I don’t know if he went to pick up his Eagle Member card or to sign up. I don’t know what he’s doing there, but I promise to look into it. I notice him very excited about his presence in Coapa. It looks like a child in new shoes. How good it was, seems to have arrived at Disneyland”Faitelson commented.

Faitelson criticized José Ramón’s visit to the Club América facilities (Photo: Twitter @ signingalotico)

In the video, the presenter could be heard saying that the Ame’s showcase was not as big as that of international teams: “I’m in the America’s trophy room, it’s not as big as that of the Real Madrid, It is not like the Camp Nou, it is not like the Bayern Munich, but it has its trophies. Some are old, from the 40s and 50s, when they were devastating ”.

Speculation on social networks was focused and arose after criticism thatand José Ramón he has done throughout his career towards the del Nido and they described it as a betrayal. Similarly, others pointed to the relationship he has Joserra with Santiago Solari, strategist of the Crema club. The panelist from ESPN is a faithful follower of Real Madrid and Solari won the 2002 Champions with the Galacticos, hence the friendship between the characters can derive.

Other accounts, through Twitter They uploaded photos in which the former soccer player and the journalist could be seen chatting face to face as a form of interview. Neither of the two characters spoke about it and it is expected that tomorrow they will be able to give more information about the talk they had.

José Ramón Fernández and Santiago Solari met in Coapa (Photo: Twitter / @ joserra_espn)

The South American helmsman was recently harshly criticized for the elimination of the Americanist cadre at the hands of the Pumas of the University. The felines prevailed in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Apertura 2021.

In the one-way match, the result in the Olympic Stadium did not witness annotations and a defensive approach of the America club. While for the return match, the university students won by marker de 3 to 1. The fans reproached the South American for not getting a positive result at Pedregal and arriving more calmly at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

It was the second tournament that he directed with America and it seems to be the last if he does not get the desired championship. At Closing 2021, they saw the faces before the Tuzos del Pachuca, Hidalgo reached the semifinal by the visitor goal criterion by drawing 5 to 5. So in the A2021 They added their second season in which they were adrift and did not reach the final.

