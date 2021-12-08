Erik Morales revealed the cause of his son’s death

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.12.2021





One week after the death of your child, Erik “Terrible” Morales took the time to thank the people who gave him some words of consolation and also revealed that her son’s death was due to cardiac arrest that occurred at home without anyone noticing the exact moment when the events happened.

The Terrible Morales He pointed out that his son was a good young man and that the only difference he had with him was that he did not want to see him as a professional boxer because he preferred that he study. This message was shared on the air during the program One more round to avoid any speculation.

“Unfortunately my boy Jose Fernando I was at his house and I say unfortunately because he passed away. (They were) Around 3 or 4 in the afternoon, he came down from his room and said to his mother ‘I’m going to go to the Oxxo, I’m going to go for a coffee, do you want something?’ He said ‘yes, bring me toilet paper and various things’. He went to the Oxxo, returned home and forgot the toilet paper, he returned to the Oxxo bought the paper and other things, he went back to the house and told them I’m going to be upstairs in my room“Morales said.

“He got up and at 8 or 9 at night, my eldest son went to José Fernando’s room to come down for dinner and found him in a rigid state And this means that a problem had happened to him for a long time. The fact was very simple, he was at home, he was on his bed face down, he squeezed himself and surely had a sudden heart attack that nothing happened to him, he stayed stiff and that is exactly what happened to him ”.

Erik Morales assures that he is left with the memory that he was a good young man who was studying high school in the open system to be able to combine boxing and studies, as he constantly traveled to different places to train.

“Fortunately it was at home, in his bed, it was something that no one noticed, quickly and we have the peace of mind and the patience to understand that it was something that nobody could do anything and unfortunately it happened, I thank you all for your understanding and thank you very much to all of you for your expressions of affection, “he said.