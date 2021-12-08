Epifanio Castañeda shares his health service with altruism

Away from reflectors and social recognition, only the satisfaction of supporting others and those who have the least, that is the goal that his parents instilled in him and that he carries out from a very young age. Since before his degree in the 90s, and up to the present with a career of many years in the sports field and as Head of the Department of Sports Medicine of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa South Regional Unit, as well as collaborators of Northwest Newspaper through your spine “Sports Medicine”, its work has always been the same to support communities, society and those who have less. His altruistic health work has been directly, without intermediaries, not expecting to receive anything in return.

Years ago, that work has found an echo in many people, in businessmen and even personalities from many fields, who have been his patients and seeing his philosophy of help, they have joined the cause by providing all kinds of support through him. “As soon as I finished the specialty in Sports Medicine on the Mexico City They offered me a job, in fact as part of this I was a doctor of the America club from 1996 to 1998, but in my mind it was to return to my land and here to practice and continue to support people ”, recalls Castañeda Labra.

In 1998 upon reaching Mazatlan they invited him to work in the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, previously receiving invitations from Technological Institute of the Sea and from Tec de Monterrey, but his intention was to practice private medicine and in the UAS I could have that freedom.